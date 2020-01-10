ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - An apartment building under construction in Ashland City was partially destroyed early Friday morning due to fire.

According to Ashland City Fire Department, the fire happened just before midnight Friday at an apartment building on the 1600 block of Highway 12. The new building had no working sprinkler system yet, and was not habitable.

Investigators say the fire has since been brought under control. Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department and other agencies also responded to the scene.

Details surrounding how the fire started are not yet clear.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.

 

