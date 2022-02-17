NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Firefighters are fighting an outdoor fire at Brookmeade Park in Nashville on Thursday night.
The fire was reported at 7034 Charlotte Pike, officials confirmed.
There is no word on damage or injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.