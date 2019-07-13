LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Crews are fighting a fire at a warehouse in Lebanon on Saturday afternoon that was so large, people could see the smoke from as far away as Nashville.
Dispatchers received calls about the fire near Leviton Drive and Duke Drive around 3 p.m.
Lebanon Fire Assistant Chief Jason Baird said the fire was "substantial."
Construction workers on the scene said the building was a new warehouse for O'Reilly auto parts, and that the fire had been going on for several hours.
Drivers on nearby Interstate 840 were slowing down to look at the fire, witnesses said.
Homeowners in neighboring Mt. Juliet sent photos of the smoke they could see from the blaze.
Campers at Anderson Road Recreation Area also reported they saw the smoke billowing into the sky.
