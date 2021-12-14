NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Firefighters are knocking down a fire at restaurant in the Wedgewood/Houston area of Nashville on Tuesday afternoon.
The fire was reported at Bastion in the 400 block of Houston Street around 2 p.m.
There was no word on injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
News 4 has a crew headed to the scene and will have updates on air and online.
