GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - The line up for the second annual Fire on the Water Music Festival has been announced.
Performances by Delta Rae, Birdtalker, The New Respects, Elenowen, William Wild, The Roosevelts, SHEL, LUTHI and The Daybreaks will be held on two lakefront stages Saturday, Aug. 3 on Old Hickory Lake.
Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, April 9. Click here for ticket information.
