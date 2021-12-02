BELLEVUE, TN (WSMV) – An early morning fire at an apartment complex in Bellevue leaves several residents without a home Wednesday night.
The fire was first reported late Thursday evening at the Lakes Bellevue Apartments on Erin Lane.
According to a Metro Fire spokesperson, the fire appeared to have started on a balcony of a second-floor unit and spread to the unit above.
The apartment unit below reportedly sustained serious water damage and other units had similar damage from water and smoke.
Fire crews were able to contain the fire to those two units but evacuated a total of seven units as a precaution, according to Metro Fire at the scene.
With the evacuations, a total of ten residents are displaced from their homes but no injuries were reported.
Metro Fire continues to investigate the cause of the fire.
