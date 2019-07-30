MUFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -- A 28-year-old woman and her 80-year-old grandmother were arrested by the Mufreesboro Fire Marshal, and now face arson and insurance fraud charges.
Mufreesboro Fire Marshal lead investigator Clay Malone, a house fire on July 14th at 208 Chamberlain Drive in Murfreesboro was deemed to be the result of arson.
On July 24th, 28-year-old Ashley Barner of Jetton Drive was placed under arrest, and her 80-year-old grandmother Peggy O'Neal of Bradyvill Pike was arrested July 29th.
Barner is being charged with arson, and O'Neal is being charged with conspiracy to commit arson, and insurance fraud.
Investigators say Barner admitted to leaving a lit candle on a bedside table, beside a doll clothed in yarn. During questioning, she implicated her grandmother's involvement as well.
Details from the Fire Marshal's report are limited, and additional information will be released to the public as it becomes available.
Both women are each being held on $100,000 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.
