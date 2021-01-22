NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A person is dead after a propane tank explosion at a homeless camp in Nashville on Friday afternoon.
Nashville firefighters were called a report of a person on fire on Culvert Street around 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire in a wooded area, which was a homeless camp.
Witnesses told fire crews an unidentified person was "using a 70lb propane tank in their tent and the tank exploded." They told firefighters that they could not get to the person because his tent was still on fire.
Fire crews located the tank and found it had be "completely discharged, but added it "conflicts with witness statements that that tank exploded."
Firefighters knocked down the fire, but found a person's body.
Nashville Fire and Metro Police are investigating the cause of the fire.
