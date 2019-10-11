NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee State Fire Marshal's Office (SFMO) would like to remind Tennessee parents, children and teachers to not partake in any so-called "fire challenges".
Officials say dousing yourself and/or others in a flammable liquid and then setting the liquid on fire can carry potentially tragic and possible criminal repercussions for all involved.
Children in the past have sustained severe burns while participating in "fire challenges". Participants douse themselves in rubbing alcohol or another flammable liquid before being lit on fire. The stunt is recorded and posted to a social media site. Last week, a boy in Michigan suffered second-degree burns after participating in the challenge.
Officials also say this stunt could be considered criminal and that police could also charge participants.
The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office wants to share the following fire safety tips for adults who have children at home:
- Supervise children closely. Many accidental fires happen when young children are left alone, even for a short period of time.
- Ask questions about what your child is watching. Be active and aware.
- Set clear rules and consequences about fire misuse.
- Keep flammable liquids as well as matches and lighters out of the reach of children. Remember, child-resistant does not mean child-proof.
- Never use lighters, matches, or accelerants as a source of amusement for children; they may try to do the same.
- If you’re a young person and you know about someone who is thinking about participating in a fire challenge, tell an adult immediately. Remember: See something, say something.
State Fire Marshal and Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance Commissioner Hodgen Mainda said in a statement:
“While today’s young people might seem savvy when it comes to the latest technology, social media, and video games, adults must remember that our children are still highly impressionable and can make choices that have harmful and dangerous consequences. “We encourage parents to have early conversations with their children about the uses and dangers of fire. Teach them that fire is never something to ever be taken lightly.”
