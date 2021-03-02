NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews are looking into what led to a house fire in South Nashville on Tuesday morning.
Officials say they received multiple 911 calls about a house fire on Winthorne Drive just before 3 a.m.
When fire crews got to the scene, they found a garage and what appeared to be a sunroom fully involved. They were able to quickly extinguish the flames.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
The Fire Marshal's Office is still at the scene investigating the cause of the fire.
