MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Two Murfreesboro families are displaced after a fire destroyed  one home and spread to a neighboring home on Boyd Drive Thursday morning.

According to Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, fire crews were dispatched to the 5000 block of Boyd Dr. at 8:37 a.m. Four people were inside the home and escaped unharmed. 

Crews arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. The home suffered major damage; no firefighters were injured. 

Four people in the burning home next door also made it out safely. That home suffered moderate damage to the attic and to its right side.

Fire officials say the close proximity of the houses, coupled with strong winds made fighting the fire difficult. 

The Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting both families. 

The Murfreesboro Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire. 

