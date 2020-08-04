NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Officials are asking for the public's help to identify multiple people of interest connected to an arson back in March.
The Nashville Fire Department says the fire took place in the clothing aisle of the Dollar General on Murfreesboro Pike on March 31, 2020.
Store employees later told fire officials that several people were seen in the area when the fire started. Those people were captured on surveillance video.
If you have information about the person or people involved in the fire, call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-762- 3017.
