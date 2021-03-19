NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Investigators have arrested Matthew Hawk for setting a house fire that killed a dog on March 8th.

NFD said responders arrived at 509 Cody Hill Court around 4:45 pm where smoke coming from the burning home could be seen 3 miles away.

Hawk was discovered outside of the home when crews arrived and began putting out the fire. Fire investigators said Hawk informed personnel at the scene that a dog was still inside the home before he was transported to the hospital.

NFD said by the time personnel located the dog, it was too late and the canine had already deceased.

NFD added that fire investigators determined the cause of the fire was incendiary as a result of Arson. While the female homeowner was also at the seen, NFD said that fire investigators believed Hawk as the suspected arsonist to start the fire.

After the blaze that consumed each floor of the house, including the attic, fire investigators said the home was thoroughly examined and located the burn holes in the floor of the room they believe Hawk started the fire.

Nashville Fire Department Detection K-9 "Spencer" detected an accelerant at the scene. NFD said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab is testing the accelerant and that the sample results are pending.

Hawk is being held on a $152,000 bond for Aggravated Arson and Aggravated Animal Cruelty and will appear in court on Monday, March 22.