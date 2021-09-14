Fire intentionally set at church in Germantown

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are looking for the person who intentionally set a fire inside a church on Monday night.

Authorities reported the fire happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Axis Church in Germantown.

Fire crews found a fire burning inside. The church officials released surveillance video of the fire to News 4.

On Tuesday, people there are dealing with the damage. They are asking the person who did this to come forward.

The church is hoping to be open for Sunday’s service. For updates on the service schedule, click here.