Fire intentionally set at church in Germantown

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are looking for the person who intentionally set a fire inside a church on Monday night.
Authorities reported the fire happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Axis Church in Germantown.
Fire crews found a fire burning inside. The church officials released surveillance video of the fire to News 4.
On Tuesday, people there are dealing with the damage. They are asking the person who did this to come forward.
The church is hoping to be open for Sunday’s service. For updates on the service schedule, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.