DOVER, TN (WSMV) - Nine boats were destroyed and several others damaged after a fire at the Leatherwood Marina near Dover on Sunday morning.
The Stewart County Fire Rescue Department received a call around 10:30 a.m. about the fire.
Officials said one person was injured in the fire.
The marina is closed while TEMA and other agencies continue environmental cleanup.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
