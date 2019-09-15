DOVER, TN (WSMV) - Emergency crews are on scene of a fire at Leatherwood Marina that broke out Sunday morning.
According to Stewart County Fire officials, the fire is now contained and one person was injured.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
