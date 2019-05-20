MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire at an apartment on East Main Street near Twin Oaks and Double Springs Road in Murfreesboro.
According to Rutherford County Fire Rescue, the fire involved a two-story building and roads in the area are shut down at this time. The fire started from a refrigerator that caught fire.
Rutherford County Fire Rescue said they saw smoke and flames when they arrived. All residents have been evacuated.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.