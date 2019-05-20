Fire at Apartment Complex in Murfreesboro - 5-20-19
Rutherford County Fire Rescue

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire at an apartment on East Main Street near Twin Oaks and Double Springs Road in Murfreesboro.

Murfreesboro Apartment Fire - 5-20-19

According to Rutherford County Fire Rescue, the fire involved a two-story building and roads in the area are shut down at this time. The fire started from a refrigerator that caught fire.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue said they saw smoke and flames when they arrived. All residents have been evacuated.

