NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A fire at an extended-stay hotel on Antioch Pike late Tuesday night has displaced 115 people.
The Red Cross is putting the 115 people who are displaced in a hotel tonight & following up with them later in the day.— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) December 23, 2020
Fire officials say the fire start on the first floor and spread to the second floor. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/GfeBD0f8lb
Nashville Fire crews battled the fire that started on the bottom floor of the Stay Lodge hotel on Antioch Pike and spread into rooms on the second floor.
Crews are working an active scene at 1271 Antioch Pike. Please avoid the area if necessary. Media update available at the Twice Daily at 2:30am. pic.twitter.com/2tTyN0Wxvq— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 23, 2020
The fire was reported at 11:45 p.m. after a man smelled smoke and pulled the fire alarm. Fire officials said residents were evacuating the building when crews arrived.
No one was injured in the fire.
The American Red Cross is putting the 115 displaced people up in a hotel tonight and will follow up with them later Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.