Happy New Year isn't how January started for Golden Hand.
"Hardest two weeks of my life...Yes, just been devastated."
A fire set two weeks ago reduced his business to rubble.
"I couldn't comprehend it, couldn't grasp that the building wasn't there, 35 years every morning I come in, open the door, and go to work."
"We got to get to work."
Without a roof over their head, they haven't missed one day.
"Alright, anybody over here I need to check on?"
Fixing hydraulics in any machine that needs that sort of work.
He rented a port-a-potty, and told his staff it's business as usual.
"There are six families that depend on us to put food on their table...we're not gonna quit, we're fighters, gonna keep going to make this work."
Fighter is true, Hand is a Vietnam vet, and product of Fort Campbell's 101st Airborne.
Who keeps living up to his name.
"Golden Edward Hand...H-A-N-D...so the name has had some luck attached to it...thank goodness."
