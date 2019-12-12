CAMDEN, TN (WSMV) - A fire destroyed a tire business and continues to burn on Highway 70 in Camden, Benton County.
According to Camden Police Department, the fire started around 10:45 a.m. at Busby's Tire Alignment Services. There are no reported injuries.
Camden Fire, Eva Fire Department, and Chalk Level Fire Department all responded to the scene.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
