CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Firefighters say four businesses are displaced after an overnight fire at a strip mall on Riverside Drive in Clarksville.
According to Clarksville Fire Department, the 7000 square foot building was reported on fire at 4:30 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found a fire coming through the roof.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Riverside Drive was blocked between Spring Street and McClure Street while firefighters were on scene.
