HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Multiple agencies responded to a fire overnight at Granny's Kitchen on the 100 block of Railroad Street in McEwen on Sunday night.
According to Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department, the fire happened around 8:26 p.m. The business appears to be a total loss.
Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department aided McEwen Fire Department along with Quick Attack 527, Rescue 541, Ladder 540, Rescue 524, Humphreys County Fire Department and the McEwen Police Department.
It is currently unclear how the fire started.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.