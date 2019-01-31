MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Firefighters responded to a house fire early this morning in Madison.
The Fire Department responded around 2:30 a.m. to 500 Cheyenne Blvd.
Fire fighters say they could see smoke and flames coming out of the roof when they arrived.
According to police, three adults and four children were inside the home and all got out safely.
Authorities say the fire may have been started by a small heater kept under the porch by the dog bed to keep their pet warm.
Firefighters say the house is a total loss.
