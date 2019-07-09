BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - A fire destroyed a home on the 1300 block of Lavada Place overnight in Brentwood.
According to Brentwood Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the home in the Brenthaven subdivision just after 1 a.m. Tuesday. Responding units found a heavy fire with a partial roof collapse. Firefighters were on scene for several hours battling the blaze.
Thankfully nobody was injured in the fire. Residents were asked to avoid the area of Lipscomb Drive and Lavada Place for the morning commute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.