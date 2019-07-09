BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - A fire destroyed a home on the 1300 block of Lavada Place overnight in Brentwood.

According to Brentwood Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the home in the Brenthaven subdivision just after 1 a.m. Tuesday. Responding units found a heavy fire with a partial roof collapse. Firefighters were on scene for several hours battling the blaze.

Thankfully nobody was injured in the fire. Residents were asked to avoid the area of Lipscomb Drive and Lavada Place for the morning commute.

