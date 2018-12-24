MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Firefighters responded to a two-story house fire on the 2200 block of Liberty Street earlier Sunday evening.
According to Murfreesboro Fire Rescue, the fire happened before 8 p.m. and started in the garage. The fire eventually made its way to the kitchen and caused extensive damage to the garage, as well as heavy smoke and heat damage throughout the home.
Thankfully, nobody was hurt in the fire. Two people who lived in the home along with their pets were displaced, but they are not requesting assistance.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
