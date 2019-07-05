HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Lakeside Place early Friday morning.
Happening now: @NashvilleFD at house fire in Hermitage. Really bad damage to back of house. @WSMV #Nashville pic.twitter.com/mCwOkcRGZ6— Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) July 5, 2019
The fire caused extensive damage to the back of the home. A resident of the house spoke with News4's Joshua Cole and said everyone who lives in the house made it out safely.
More fire damage to Hermitage home off Lakeside as crews are working scene. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/wxqE4PQlYM— Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) July 5, 2019
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
