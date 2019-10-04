ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - A fire damaged a home overnight on the 500 block of Janice Drive in Antioch.
Firefighters were called out to the home around 4:08 a.m. According to investigators, a man and a woman were grilling with a charcoal grill when they smelled smoke and saw their deck had caught fire.
The fire eventually spread to their house. Firefighters had to cut through part of the roof in order to fight the blaze. Siding on the home also melted.
So far, there are no reports of any injuries from the fire.
