ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - A fire damaged a home overnight on the 500 block of Janice Drive in Antioch.

IMG_0151.jpg
IMG_0152.jpg

Firefighters were called out to the home around 4:08 a.m. According to investigators, a man and a woman were grilling with a charcoal grill when they smelled smoke and saw their deck had caught fire.

The fire eventually spread to their house. Firefighters had to cut through part of the roof in order to fight the blaze. Siding on the home also melted.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries from the fire.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.