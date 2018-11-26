SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Firefighters from both Spring Hill Fire Department and Maury County Fire responded to a home near Highway 431 South and Kedron Road on Monday afternoon.
According to the Spring Hill Fire Department on Facebook, Fire Chief Terry Hood was the first to respond to the scene. A "quick interior attack" was made and the fire was put out.
Details about how the fire started and if anyone was in the home at the time of the fire are currently unclear. News4 has reached out to the Spring Hill Fire Department and we will update this story when we receive more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.