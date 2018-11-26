SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Firefighters from both Spring Hill Fire Department and Maury County Fire responded to a home near Highway 431 South and Kedron Road on Monday afternoon.

According to the Spring Hill Fire Department on Facebook, Fire Chief Terry Hood was the first to respond to the scene. A "quick interior attack" was made and the fire was put out.

Details about how the fire started and if anyone was in the home at the time of the fire are currently unclear. News4 has reached out to the Spring Hill Fire Department and we will update this story when we receive more details.

