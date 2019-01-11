WHITES CREEK, TN (WSMV) - A fire destroyed a home in the Whites Creek area early Friday morning.
The fire was at 2284 Crocker Springs Road near Lickton Pike.
The fire chief says there was a fire at the same home on Thursday.
Authorities say the fire rekindled around 4 a.m. Friday.
No one was injured.
