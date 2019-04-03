NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An elderly woman narrowly escaped a house fire in North Nashville Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Nashville Fire Department, the fire started in the basement of a home on the 4000 block of Boyd Drive.
The flames spread to the living area and eventually to the attic. Thankfully, nobody was injured in the fire. It is still unclear what sparked the flames.
The woman who lives in the home told News4 that she lives there with her granddaughter, who was at work at the time of the fire.
The woman, who uses a wheelchair, said that if her Godson had not stopped by, she doesn't believe she would have made it out.
All the people inside the home were able to escape. Please remember the importance of an escape plan and practice the plan. You can find more information about escape plans at this link:https://t.co/P2XrXPZu7E— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) April 3, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.