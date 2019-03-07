NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- Authorities say a fire destroyed an abandoned home in north Nashville earlier this morning.
Police say the fire started around 1:30a.m. at 2500 Gardner Lane.
Our Breaking News Photojournalist Thomas Davis was first on scene.
A witness tells News4 the home has been empty for nearly five years.
No injuries have been reported.
Investigators are working to figure out the cause of the flames.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.