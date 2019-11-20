GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A fire destroyed a home overnight on the 100 block of Cambridge Court in Goodlettsville.
Firefighters on the scene were called out to the fully-engulfed fire after 4 a.m. Details surrounding how the fire started is still unclear.
Neighbors tell News4 that the house wads a rental property and that two people were staying inside. Only one man was home at the time who called in the fire, he made it out safely. The house appears to be a total loss.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
