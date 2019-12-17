FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Fire Department is investigating the cause of an early morning fire that heavily damaged a home in the Highlands at Ladd Park subdivision.
Firefighters were called to the scene of the two-story, single-family home on Irvine Lane around 6:46 a.m. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the eaves of the home. Thankfully, nobody was at home at the time of the fire.
Heavy fire and smoke were found coming from the first floor master bedroom in the back of the home, with the fire extending into the second floor attic area as well. The damage is estimated around $400,000.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.