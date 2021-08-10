CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A weekend fire on Jordan Road has left a family without a home. Friends and neighbors tell News4 they’re thankful no one inside was injured.
Daniel and Cynthia Beatty are well known in the community. Daniel is an LPN at a local drug and alcohol rehabilitation center and has been for years. Cynthia is a seamstress and does volunteer work in the community. The fire destroyed her sewing machine, supplies, and gutted the home.
The fire remains under investigation.
The community has setup a GoFundMe to help the family.
