A fire destroyed a building in California, but the effects might be felt around the world. Last week, a fire broke out at Apollo Masters in California, a place that produces the world's largest supply of lacquer discs used to make masters. Many studios are weighing in on what this could mean to the recent boom in vinyl sales.
"Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers," said Chris Mara, sliding an album from a wall lined in records.
He filed through the records with wife Yoli Mara.
"I found that Fiddler on the Roof I told you about," he smiled, turning to her.
"I think with everything digital, people started to feel disconnected from the musicians and the artist," said Yoli. "I think people really like that physical part of a record."
It's that love of vinyl that brought about the couple's recording studio, Welcome to 1979, a reference to a year when vinyl was king. The building handles a number of jobs including the recording of artists and vinyl mastering.
"We're basically cutting grooves into laquer surface that will eventually be transferred onto a vinyl record," said Chris.
With their lives led by records, Yoli and Chris have been paying attention to the news of the California fire.
"Will it effect [vinyl sales]? I'm sure at some level it will, but we're having high level meetings with manufacturers and chemists to come up with a solution," said Chris. "We may have more news later."
Yoli and Chris said they're talking with clients and letting them know they've built their place to withstand tragedies like what happened in California.
"We have a supply of our laquers, so our clients are insulated from this in the short-term at least," said Chris.
"We're just using our best practices here to make sure our supply is lasting," Yoli added.
"We're sad they had a tragedy," Chris continued, referring to the fire. "We're very glad no one was hurt. We wish them a speedy recovery. Our message to people making a vinyl record is that it's still going to happen."
