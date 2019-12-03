Wilson Building Fire - 12-3-19

Fire destroys the old Wilson Building on Depot Street in Downtown Cookeville.

 Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton

COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Multiple fire crews responded overnight to a fire that destroyed an old building on Depot Street in downtown Cookeville.

According to Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton, Fire Chief Daryl Blair and crews responded to Depot Street around 1:12 a.m. to the Wilson Building. When crews arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Cedar Street, Broad Street, and Depot Street will remain closed in the area for much of the day Tuesday while the investigation continues.

