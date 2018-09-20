A massive fire destroyed a Belle Meade garden center late Wednesday night.
Fire crews responded to Creekside Garden Center, 106 Harding Place, around 11:45 after getting a call to the scene.
When fire crews arrived they found flames billowing up to 100 feet high through the roof.
In addition to battling the fire, firefighters had to take precautions to protect themselves from chemicals inside the building.
“Our firefighters did an amazing job getting this fire under control without any injuries to them or to anyone else,” said Joseph Pleasant, spokesman for the Nashville Fire Department. “There were chemicals inside this nursery, pesticides, herbicides, things you have to be careful about.”
Investigators were expected to return to the scene on Thursday morning to try to determine the cause of the fire.
According to Creekside’s website, the garden center was opened in 1992 by Todd Estepp and Phillip Gentry.
