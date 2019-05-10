NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Nashville fire department crews were called out to 2027 Ed Temple boulevard Friday just after noon.
Fire officials tell News4 that no one was injured, and a total of ten apartment units were destroyed by the fire.
Currently approximately twenty residents are displaced, and the Fire Marshal's office is attending the fire, although they tell us the fire was not suspicious.
This is a developing story, and News4 will provide additional information as it becomes available.
