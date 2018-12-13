WHITE HOUSE, TN (WSMV)- Smokey Barn News reported a fire that destroyed a beloved building in White House last night.
Authorities say that around 10p.m. on Wednesday, a police officer in White Bridge smelled smoke and found the American Legion Post 206 engulfed in flames.
Commander Carl Fairbanks of the American Legion informed Smokey Barn News that the building has been used for community events since World War II.
Fairbanks says the building was used for Boy Scout meetings, birthday parties, family reunions and more.
The White House FD Chief Joe Palmer says the cause of the fire is still unknown, but it is believed to have started at the back of the building.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.