There's a rating assigned to every fire department that you may not even know about.
You should, because it can have a big impact on your wallet.
As Murfreesboro has grown, the fire department has worked hard to keep up with demand.
"We are very well covered we're very well saturated with stations," Murfreesboro Fire Chief Mark Foulks said. "We can cover all the homes and all the business in Murfreesboro in an adequate manner.”
It’s a major factor in the department’s new ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating, which just came out last summer. They received a "1", the best rating a station can get.
"It means a lot for us as a department because it means our citizens, their insurance rates are lower which means a lot to us," Foulks said. "We look at those benchmarks to get there.”
The ISO Public Protection Classification (PPC®) program helps insurance companies measure and evaluate the major elements of a community's fire suppression capabilities.
Many insurers look at these ISO ratings as they take into account the department’s preparedness, city water supply and emergency communications.
One being the best rating and 10 indicating it doesn’t meet the programs minimum criteria.
"Any decrease in protection class would ultimately be an advantage to a homeowner because they’re more likely to be covered if there was a fire," Katrina Carlson with Carlson Insurance Group said.
When we looked across the Midstate we found Franklin joins Murfreesboro with a 1 rating. Brentwood and Clarksville’s latest score was a 2, and Nashville and Hendersonville have a 03/3X.
According to ISO, split class ratings suggest that a recognized water supply exists (generally fire hydrants) within the fire protection area.
The X in a split class, as in 3/3X, suggests the property does not have a recognized water supply within 1,000 feet but is protected by a class-3 rated fire department.
As for one of the highest in the Midstate, Mt Juliet’s fire department, established in 2013, comes in at a 5.
"When we started up we were one station, 12 people and two trucks, and so we had to grow and be creative pretty fast," Mt Juliet Fire Chief Jamie Luffman said.
Chief Luffman says the department has grown today to 35 employees, five fire trucks, and three fire stations, with another one slated for the north side.
"We’re able to cover every mailbox within five miles of the station inside of the incorporated portions of Mt. Juliet," Luffman said.
It's these changes, growth, and attention to community needs, that has Chief Luffman hopeful for a better rating soon.
"Those points are valuable and they’re valuable to the customers that we serve and the citizens of the city," Luffman said. "Start to get down, it’s anywhere from 18 to a 20% savings on insurance premiums.”
Luffman says ISO will be visiting Mt Juliet in late November for a new rating.
"They were last here in 2014," Luffman said. "About the time they were ready to come back, of course Covid hit and so that’s kind of delayed everything.”
For those stations already in the number one spot, it’s now about staying there.
"We've got plans for the future for additional stations coming online within the next five to six years and so with all those things at play I think we’re in a very good position," Foulks said.
New ISO ratings come out about every five years, unless a big change is made within that district sooner.
When these new ISO ratings come out it’s a good idea to check in with your insurance company to see if your premium could go down. For those living in Mt. Juliet that will likely be sometime early in the New Year.
