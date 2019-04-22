NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department unveiled its new tool to help in mass shooting situations on Monday.
The fire department showed it’s “ambubus,” an old Metro Schools bus that has been retrofitted to respond to mass casualties.
It gives first responders a way to treat and transport multiple people at once and leave ambulances for critically injured people.
The fire department said the ambubus can also be used for mass evacuations during severe weather.
“We hope we never have to use it, but we have to be prepared,” said Nashville Fire Chief William Swann.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.