A massive fire destroyed a Belle Meade garden center late Wednesday night.
Fire crews responded to Creekside Garden Center, 106 Harding Place, around 11:45 after getting a call to the scene.
On Friday the Nashville Fire Department said in a tweet that the cause of the fire is "suspicious."
The fire at Creekside Garden Center fire 106 Harding Place is suspicious, and still under investigation. Our investigators are working hard to identify and hold the person responsible accountable. pic.twitter.com/6qLHPP1tUz— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) September 21, 2018
When fire crews arrived they found flames billowing up to 100 feet high through the roof.
In addition to battling the fire, firefighters had to take precautions to protect themselves from chemicals inside the building.
“Our firefighters did an amazing job getting this fire under control without any injuries to them or to anyone else,” said Joseph Pleasant, spokesman for the Nashville Fire Department. “There were chemicals inside this nursery, pesticides, herbicides, things you have to be careful about.”
Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
Co-owner Todd Estepp has strong roots with the center.
"I started here when I was 15 in 1981, watering shrubs," he said. "Phillip Gentry and I took over and have had it for the last 15 or 16 years. It makes people happy, y'know. We provide all the color we possibly can."
Those bright yellows and purples remain despite what's just happened.
"When I turned the corner last night at midnight and saw the whole thing up like the 4th of July, it was just a gut shot," said Estepp. "It was chaos."
"No matter what happens, as long as you can get up, you've got to keep going," Estepp continued, thinking back to the center's survival from major damage in the May 2010 flood. "You can't give up."
"I came over and said, 'oh my gosh,'" said customer Barbara Johnston. "I'm glad nobody was in there. I'm shocked."
Customers like Johnston were at the center Thursday, buying plants, supporting the business and coming by with a hug.
"Everybody in this neighborhood is just very supportive," said Estepp. "These people, they really care."
"They've got their tents open," said Johnston. "They're still open for business, so y'all still come! I'm going to get some mums. Tennessee is known as the volunteer state. They're always here for everything. We'll support them. Amen."
