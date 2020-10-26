NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A fire at a South Nashville apartment complex forced three people from their homes early Monday morning.
Nashville Fire crews responded to a fire at the Audobon Park Apartments complex before 4 a.m. Monday.
Firefighters put out a fire at an apartment complex on Whispering hills drive.— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) October 26, 2020
Fire officials say the fire was in the kitchen.
Thankfully no one was hurt.
I’m told the Red Cross will be assisting 3 people. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/0ci8F4GegO
Crews on the scene told News4 the fire started in the kitchen. No one was hurt in the fire.
The Red Cross is now helping three people who were affected.
