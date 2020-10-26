South Nashville apartment fire
Photo: Tosin Fakile

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A fire at a South Nashville apartment complex forced three people from their homes early Monday morning. 

Nashville Fire crews responded to a fire at the Audobon Park Apartments complex before 4 a.m. Monday. 

Crews on the scene told News4 the fire started in the kitchen. No one was hurt in the fire. 

The Red Cross is now helping three people who were affected. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.