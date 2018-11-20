NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Authorities say a fire damaged a house in north Nashville this morning.
Reports of the fire came in around 3 a.m.
The firefighters reported seeing flames coming out of the home near Wheless Street and 16th Avenue North.
Firefighters say the home is vacant, but they believe homeless people may have been inside when the fire started.
No one was hurt.
