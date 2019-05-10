MADISON, TN (WSMV) - A fire damaged a home under construction on the 110 block of East Campbell Road in Madison overnight.
According to officials on scene, nobody was living at the home at the time. There were burn marks on the side of the house.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.