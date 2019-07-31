NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A fire caused extensive damage to a home overnight on the 3200 block of Vailview Drive in North Nashville.
According to investigators on scene, firefighters arrived at the home to find the fire in the kitchen. Everyone inside the home at the time got out safely. While the fire was mostly contained to the kitchen; the home has fire, smoke, and water damage.
Our News4 photographer on scene tells us that burn marks were visible on the doors and windows.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.