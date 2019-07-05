HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - A popular Hopkinsville restaurant was damaged overnight from a fire.
Video Courtesy: WKDZ Radio
According to our news partners at WKDZ Radio, the fire swept through Ferrell's on South Main Street in Hopkinsville, causing extensive damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Nobody was injured in the fire. It is unclear at this time how long the restaurant will remain closed.
Ferrell's operates a second location in Madisonville, which WKDZ reports was also damaged by a fire last year.
