NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A fire ripped through the Easy Repair and Detail Auto Shop on the 30 block of Cleveland Avenue early Wednesday morning.
The fire happened just before 4:30 a.m. According to fire officials on scene, a car inside a garage caught fire and flames spread to an office on the second floor, setting paper and other easily flammable materials on fire and making the fire bigger.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control, but there was internal damage to the garage and office. The direct cause of the fire is still unclear.
