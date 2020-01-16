BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a home on Stonegate Place near I-65 and Old Hickory Blvd. in Brentwood.
According to fire officials on scene, one resident was home at the time of the fire and was not injured.
Investigators say a space heater was on an enclosed back porch near curtains and other decorations. The homeowner went inside briefly and while inside she heard a loud pop. When she came back out she saw flames. She tried to put out the fire but was unable to.
Firefighters have the fire contained to the home and no other homes nearby are in any danger. They are still working to put out the flames at this time.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.