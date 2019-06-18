NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department will be doing specialty training the next few weeks at Vanderbilt University.
The fire department is training on towers 3 and 4, which are coming down later this summer.
“These are very unique opportunities for cities of our size,” said District Fire Chief Greg Spring. “It’s not like we can go to a high-rise downtown like a hotel or residence.”
More than 800 firefighters will go through the training between now and next week using ladders and spraying water.
“The personnel inside the towers are practicing search and rescue,” said Spring.
Vanderbilt University intends to tear down the 14-story towers in August to make way for expanding new resident buildings.
As Nashville continues to grow, training on high rises like these is important.
“The city is growing exponentially, not just downtown, but all of Davidson County. There’s high rises of all sorts,” said Spring. “This is much more unique of a situation than a regular house fire.”
If you’re driving along West End by the university, you may see cones out and directing traffic around construction and taking up parking.
